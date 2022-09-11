DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 378 ($4.57) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.37) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 464.10 ($5.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,396.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Insider Transactions at DS Smith

About DS Smith

In other news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($35,282.75). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble bought 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Insiders have bought a total of 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.