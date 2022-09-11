DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lowered its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171,534 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of DoubleVerify worth $161,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,879,985 shares of company stock valued at $177,262,109. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DV stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

