DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 270.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,425. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

