Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Shares Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 7,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 127,331 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

