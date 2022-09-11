Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $825,072.27

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $825,072.27 and $32.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.10 or 0.00069827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.