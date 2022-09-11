Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Up 6.7 %

Digi International stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

