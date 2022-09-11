dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $116,481.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,716,608 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

