Deuterium Capital Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Intel makes up about 4.5% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,081,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.