Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 876,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,771 shares of company stock worth $7,091,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

