Deuterium Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

MP traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $33.89. 2,075,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares in the company, valued at $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.