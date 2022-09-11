Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 5,501,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

