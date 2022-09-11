Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 392,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 67,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $47.84. 17,509,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.