Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.34. 7,481,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,897,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

