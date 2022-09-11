Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.09.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Denbury stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,743,000 after acquiring an additional 308,968 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.