Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is Aristeia Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.48% of Denbury worth $58,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.71. 510,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,089. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

