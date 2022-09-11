Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.27% of Dell Technologies worth $101,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,069. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

