Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $57,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,939,000 after acquiring an additional 164,727 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 160,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

