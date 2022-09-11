Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00008724 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035999 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.64 or 0.99971493 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036619 BTC.
Dego Finance Profile
Dego Finance (DEGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home.
