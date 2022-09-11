Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00008724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance.In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together.DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

