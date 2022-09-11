DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.