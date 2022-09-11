Deer Park Road Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Deer Park Road Corp lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,603,365 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.0% of Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 9,198,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,053,344. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

