Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 122,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

