Deep Track Capital LP Sells 225,000 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Deep Track Capital LP decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.00 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

