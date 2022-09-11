Deep Track Capital LP Raises Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the quarter. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 6.21% of Passage Bio worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 194.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

