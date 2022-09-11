Deep Track Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 0.96% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $64.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

