Deep Track Capital LP Has $77.54 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 378.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 5.0% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $77,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 142,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 95,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

