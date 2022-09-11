Deep Track Capital LP Has $33.74 Million Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207,750 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 6.78% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 184,404 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.