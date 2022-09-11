Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $120.93 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.
Decentraland Coin Profile
Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,542,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,087,992 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decentraland Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.
