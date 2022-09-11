Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $120.93 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,542,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,087,992 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

