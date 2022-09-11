Dany St-Pierre Acquires 1,530 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE BLX traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 269,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,599. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.08.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

