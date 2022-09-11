CumRocket (CUMMIES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34,327.00

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $34,327.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CumRocket has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CumRocket

CUMMIES is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

