CUDOS (CUDOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $277,758.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CUDOS has a market cap of $26.48 million and $277,758.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,489,178 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
