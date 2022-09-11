Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $35,776.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Cryptocean is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

