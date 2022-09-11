Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $35,776.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.
Cryptocean Profile
Cryptocean is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cryptocean
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.
