Credit Suisse Group Lowers BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 335

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 411 to CHF 335 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BELIMO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BELIMO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $600.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.45.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

