CPMG Inc Purchases Shares of 46,500 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of CPMG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.24. 658,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,994. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

