Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Covetrus makes up about 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 479,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Covetrus Stock Performance

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:CVET remained flat at $20.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 452,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,754. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

Covetrus Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Articles

