Covalent (CQT) Market Cap Hits $18.17 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $361,100.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.86 or 0.99985469 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036575 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent (CQT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.