Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $694.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $9,258,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

