Cota Capital Management LLC Purchases 336,744 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,085 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,744 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,017,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $151,498,000 after buying an additional 436,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 11,785,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.