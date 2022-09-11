Cota Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cota Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up approximately 12.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $58,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.