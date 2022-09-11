Cortex Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,657,889 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

