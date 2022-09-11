Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,732 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.97.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

