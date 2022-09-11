Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 104,537 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Barnes Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

