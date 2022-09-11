Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

