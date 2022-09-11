Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Makes New $14.16 Million Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,322,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,000. Vroom accounts for about 1.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 3.85% of Vroom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Vroom Stock Performance

Vroom stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.