Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $6.49 Million in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 515,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 8X8 by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $207,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,401 shares of company stock worth $711,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

