Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 231,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

