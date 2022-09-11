Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 234.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Harsco comprises approximately 3.8% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Harsco worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Harsco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

