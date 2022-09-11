Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,423,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665,860 shares during the quarter. Hudson Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Technologies worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

HDSN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

