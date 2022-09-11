Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Buys 72,500 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 1.09% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,778,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.72 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.30% and a negative return on equity of 87.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

