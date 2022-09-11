Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 104,075 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 104,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

