Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 63,375 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Vital Farms makes up about 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Vital Farms worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

